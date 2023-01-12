Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PAYA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Paya Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paya by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Paya by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

