Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Paya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Paya by 532.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

