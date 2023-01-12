Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Stock Performance

PAYA opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Paya has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Paya in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Paya by 532.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Paya in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.