Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYA. TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Paya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Paya Price Performance

Shares of Paya stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paya by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,612 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 61.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paya by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,120,000 after buying an additional 633,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 479,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 0.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

