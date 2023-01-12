Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $324.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $347.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.29.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $304.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.59 and its 200 day moving average is $329.93. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.