Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.35% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.8 %

PRDO opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,399 shares of company stock valued at $980,195. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

