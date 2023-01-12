Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Trading Down 3.7%

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.64. 28,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,140,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,147,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,147,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,475,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,400 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

