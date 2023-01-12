Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

