Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,272 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

