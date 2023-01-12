Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 200.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

PHAT stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $304.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

