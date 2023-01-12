Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

