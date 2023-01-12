Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Raised to GBX 720 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.28) to GBX 720 ($8.77) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 670 ($8.16) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Investec upgraded Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.60) to GBX 790 ($9.62) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.67.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PNXGF opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

