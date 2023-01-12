Piper Sandler Increases The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $151.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

THG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:THG opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.48. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

