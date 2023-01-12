PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94. 4,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 201,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $524.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.10.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.53 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $73,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,257 shares in the company, valued at $501,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

