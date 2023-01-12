PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.69

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $25.71. PLDT shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 951 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.13 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.