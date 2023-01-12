PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.69

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $25.71. PLDT shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 951 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
