PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $619,723.03 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $619,723.03 and approximately $285.71 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00461994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00032951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00018873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000876 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00019223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.