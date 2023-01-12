PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.80 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

