Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

PFG stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.