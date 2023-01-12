Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of PFG opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

