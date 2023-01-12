ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

