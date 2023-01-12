Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,450

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.67) to GBX 1,500 ($18.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.20) to GBX 1,585 ($19.31) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Prudential by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 41.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 30.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 21.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

