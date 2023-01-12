Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Public Storage by 181.2% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,550 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $51,364,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,336,000 after buying an additional 159,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Trading Up 4.4 %

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $293.67 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

