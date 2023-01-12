PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $51,505.35 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $51,505.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $43,454.88.

On Friday, November 11th, Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PUBM opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $745.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,890 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Holdings Co boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.