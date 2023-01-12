Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAIN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.01. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,240,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 972,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,667,995.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,147,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,518,245.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,240,014.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,727,570 shares of company stock worth $15,990,383. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

