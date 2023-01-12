Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METCL opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

