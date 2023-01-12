Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $991,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

