Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $24,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

