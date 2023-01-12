Raymond James Raises Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $21.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,570 shares of company stock worth $161,728. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.