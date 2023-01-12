Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,188 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

