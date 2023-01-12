Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 425 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $222.64 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.39 and its 200 day moving average is $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 636.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 265.72%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

