Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 475 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.6 %

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

