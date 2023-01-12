Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE ALB opened at $236.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

