Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,952 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $152.15 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

