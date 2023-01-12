Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after buying an additional 1,421,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after buying an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

