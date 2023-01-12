Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,110 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $254.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.