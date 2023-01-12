Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,818 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.91.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,248,016. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.65 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

