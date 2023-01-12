Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,309 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.