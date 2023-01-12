Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 353 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.