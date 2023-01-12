Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $105.03 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

