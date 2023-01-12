Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.84.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $544.27. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

