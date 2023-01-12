Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $195.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

