Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.78 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,276,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,247,000 after purchasing an additional 847,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.5 %

CL opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.