Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $311.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

