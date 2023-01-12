Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

AAP stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $244.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

