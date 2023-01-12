Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,325 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.