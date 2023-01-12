Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,731 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

