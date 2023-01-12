Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 514 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $825.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $834.80 and its 200 day moving average is $753.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

