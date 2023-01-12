Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 6,768 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

