Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 7,275 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

