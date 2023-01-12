Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $393.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.19.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.